Europa League: Onazi's Zalgiris crash out as Diagne & Feghouli fire Galatasaray to next round

The Lithuanian champions will now try their luck in Conference League after unsuccessful qualification bids in the Champions League and Europa League

Ogenyi Onazi's Zalgiris have been eliminated from the Uefa Europa League qualifiers after a 1-0 loss to Slovenian club Mura on Thursday.

The Super Eagles midfielder played from start to finish alongside Ghana's Francis Kyeremeh and Senegal's ElHadji Diaw as Ziga Kous' 12th-minute goal separated both teams at the LFF Stadium.

The Lithuanian champions bowed out with a 1-0 aggregate defeat after they held Mura to a goalless draw on the road a week ago.

Thursday’s elimination compounded Zalgiris’ woes in the qualification for European tournament after they were previously eliminated from the Uefa Champions League second qualifying round by Hungary’s Ferencvaros.

They still have another shot to play in Europe this season when they face Norway’s Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Zalgiris, who sit second in the Lithuanian top-flight standings, will hope to turn around their poor run of results on the continent next Wednesday - after their league outing against Nevezis on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Senegal's Mbaye Diagne and Algeria playmaker Sofiane Feghouli powered Galatasaray to Europa League play-offs after a 4-2 win over St. Johnstone.

A week ago, the Lions held the Premiership outfit to a 1-1 draw in Istanbul which made Thursday's encounter a make or break outing.

Diagne opened the scoring for the visitors in Perth in the 29th minute following an assist from Kerem Akturkoglu and later in the second half, the Turkish midfielder assisted Feghouli to stretch their lead in the 70th minute.

Other African stars on parade for Fatih Terim's side include DR Congo's Christian Luyindama, Egypt's Mostafa Mohamed while Nigeria's Jesse Sekidika watched on as an unused substitute.

Following Thursday's triumph, Galatasaray have booked a date with Randers in the play-offs - the final qualifying round that guarantees a spot in the Europa League group stage.

They will visit the Danish club on Wednesday for the first-leg fixture after they open their 2021-22 Super Lig campaign against newly-promoted Giresunspor on Monday.