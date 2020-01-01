Euro 2021: Groups, fixtures, results & all you need to know
International football in Europe has been complicated somewhat by the inception of the Nations League, but the top prize in the continent remains the European Championship.
Euro 2021, the 16th edition of the UEFA competition, is being styled as a celebration, with games being held across Europe to mark the 60th anniversary of the first ever tournament (though it will strictly be 61 years).
The qualification stage is nearly complete and the finals draw has taken place, but the future of the tournament has been cast in doubt thanks to the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19.
Nevertheless, it is hoped that it will go ahead and Goal brings you everything you need to know.
Contents
Euro 2021 format
Euro 2021 will feature 24 teams - 20 from automatic qualification and the remaining four decided through the play-off phase in March 2020.
The format for the final tournament will be the same as Euro 2016, making for six groups comprised of four teams.
The winner and runner-up in each group, along with the four best third-placed sides, will progress to the round of 16.
Euro 2021 group stage
The group stages were confirmed with the Euro 2021 draw on November 30, 2019.
The Euro 2021 group stage is provisionally proposed to take place from June 11, 2021 – June 24, 2021.
Host nation Italy will kick off the tournament against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Turkey 🇹🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Italy (H) 🇮🇹
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wales 🏴
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Switzerland 🇨🇭
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun TBC
|Turkey vs Italy
|TBC
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|Jun TBC
|Wales vs Switzerland
|TBC
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|Jun TBC
|Turkey vs Wales
|TBC
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|Jun TBC
|Italy vs Switzerland
|TBC
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
|Jun TBC
|Switzerland vs Turkey
|TBC
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|Jun TBC
|Italy vs Wales
|TBC
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark (H) 🇩🇰
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Finland 🇫🇮
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Belgium 🇧🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Russia (H) 🇷🇺
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun TBC
|Denmark vs Finland
|TBC
|Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
|Jun TBC
|Belgium vs Russia
|TBC
|Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
|Jun TBC
|Finland vs Russia
|TBC
|Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
|Jun TBC
|Denmark vs Belgium
|TBC
|Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
|Jun TBC
|Russia vs Denmark
|TBC
|Parken Stadium, Copenhagen
|Jun TBC
|Finland vs Belgium
|TBC
|Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg
Group C
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Netherlands 🇳🇱
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ukraine 🇺🇦
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Austria 🇦🇹
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Winner D/A
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun TBC
|Netherlands vs Ukraine
|TBC
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|Jun TBC
|Austria vs Winner D/A
|TBC
|Arena Nationala, Bucharest
|Jun TBC
|Netherlands vs Austria
|TBC
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|Jun TBC
|Ukraine vs Winner
|TBC
|Arena Nationala, Bucharest
|Jun TBC
|Winner D/A vs Netherlands
|TBC
|Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam
|Jun TBC
|Ukraine vs Austria
|TBC
|Arena Nationala, Bucharest
Group D
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England (H) 🏴
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Croatia 🇭🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Winner C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Czech Republic 🇨🇿
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun TBC
|England vs Croatia
|TBC
|Wembley Stadium, London
|Jun TBC
|Winner C vs Czech Republic
|TBC
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|Jun TBC
|Croatia vs Czech Republic
|TBC
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|Jun TBC
|England vs Winner C
|TBC
|Wembley Stadium, London
|Jun TBC
|Croatia vs Winner C
|TBC
|Hampden Park, Glasgow
|Jun TBC
|Czech Republic vs England
|TBC
|Wembley Stadium, London
Group E
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain 🇪🇸 (H)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sweden 🇸🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Poland 🇵🇱
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Winner B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group E fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun TBC
|Spain vs Sweden
|TBC
|San Mames, Bilbao
|Jun TBC
|Poland vs Winner B
|TBC
|Aviva Stadium, Dublin
|Jun TBC
|Sweden vs Winner B
|TBC
|Aviva Stadium, Dublin
|Jun TBC
|Spain vs Poland
|TBC
|San Mames, Bilbao
|Jun TBC
|Winner B vs Spain
|TBC
|San Mames, Bilbao
|Jun TBC
|Sweden vs Poland
|TBC
|Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Group F
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Winner A/D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Portugal 🇵🇹
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|France 🇫🇷
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Germany (H) 🇩🇪
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group F fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Jun TBC
|Winner A/D vs Portugal
|TBC
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|Jun TBC
|France vs Germany
|TBC
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|Jun TBC
|Winner A/D vs France
|TBC
|Puskas Arena, Budapest
|Jun TBC
|Portugal vs Germany
|TBC
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|Jun TBC
|Portugal vs France
|TBC
|Olympic Stadium, Baku
|Jun TBC
|Germany A/D
|TBC
|Allianz Arena, Munich
Euro 2021 play-offs
Sixteen teams compete in the play-off section of Euro 2021 qualifying. They are divided into four groups, with one team from each section advancing to the tournament.
Play-off path A
Iceland will take on Romania in semi-final one of Path A, while Bulgaria face Hungary in the other semi-final.
The winner of Bulgaria vs Hungary will have home advantage in the final.
|Date
|Team
|Result
|Team
|Jun TBC
|Iceland
|-
|Romania
|Jun TBC
|Bulgaria
|-
|Hungary
|Jun TBC
|Winner semi-final 1
|-
|Winner semi-final 2
Play-off path B
Semi-final one sees Bosnia-Herzegovina take on Northern Ireland and Slovakia face the Republic of Ireland in the other semi-final.
Either Bosnia-Herzegovina or Northern Ireland will be the hosts for the final.
|Date
|Team
|Result
|Team
|Jun TBC
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|-
|Northern Ireland
|Jun TBC
|Slovakia
|-
|Republic of Ireland
|Jun TBC
|Winner semi-final 1
|-
|Winner semi-final 2
Play-off path C
Scotland face Israel in one of the semi-finals, while Norway take on Serbia in the other.
The winner of Norway vs Serbia will be at home for the final.
|Date
|Team
|Result
|Team
|Jun TBC
|Scotland
|-
|Israel
|Jun TBC
|Norway
|-
|Serbia
|Jun TBC
|Winner semi-final 1
|-
|Winner semi-final 2
Play-off path D
Georgia lock horns with Belarus, while North Macedonia play Kosovo in the other semi-final in path D.
The final will be hosted be the winner of Georgia vs Belarus.
|Date
|Team
|Result
|Team
|Jun TBC
|Georgia
|-
|Belarus
|Jun TBC
|North Macedonia
|-
|Kosovo
|Jun TBC
|Winner semi-final 1
|-
|Winner semi-final 2
When & where will Euro 2021 take place?
The 16th edition of the European Championship will provisionally kick off on June 11, 2021 and it will conclude on July 11, 2021.
It will be held across 12 different cities in Europe, with UEFA celebrating the 60th birthday of the first European Championship (then called the European Nations Cup), which was held in France in 1960.
The final and semi-finals will be contested in London at Wembley Stadium.
Full Euro 2021 stadiums guide.
Euro 2021 host cities
|City
|Stadium
|Capacity
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Johan Cruyff Arena
|56,000
|Baku, Azerbaijan
|Olympic Stadium
|68,700
|Bilbao, Spain
|San Mames
|53,332
|Bucharest, Romania
|Arena Nationala
|55,600
|Budapest, Hungary
|Ferenc Puskas Stadium
|67,889
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Parken Stadium
|38,065
|Dublin, Ireland
|Aviva Stadium
|51,700
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Hampden Park
|52,063
|London, England
|Wembley Stadium
|90,000
|Munich, Germany
|Allianz Arena
|75,000
|Rome, Italy
|Stadio Olimpico
|72,698
|Saint Petersburg, Russia
|Krestovsky Stadium
|68,134
Click here to learn more about the Euro 2021 host cities and stadiums