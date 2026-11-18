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Will Michael Olise stay at Bayern Munich long term or join Real Madrid in the near future?

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer discussed Michael Olise with Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez when they met last summer.

Hainer confirmed in an interview with t-online that the French international's future came up during his visit to Madrid, where he gave the keynote speech for graduates of the Escuela Universitaria Real Madrid. "Of course, we also spoke about Michael Olise."

At that meeting, Perez told Hainer Real Madrid had not approached the Bayern attacker in the summer: "He assured me that Real Madrid have never held talks with either him or his agent."

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During the past summer transfer window, rumours repeatedly surfaced that Real wanted to sign Olise. After Perez promised fans a major signing in the mould of Cristiano Ronaldo during the presidential election campaign, various outlets reported that he meant the 24-year-old Bayern player.

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Meanwhile, L'Equipe recently reported that Olise's international team-mates Kylian Mbappe and Ibrahima Konate have been actively "working on" the record champions' exceptional player to convince him to move to Real Madrid.

Bayern are unlikely to let Olise leave unless talks over an extension to his contract, which runs until the end of June 2029, fail. "We’re relaxed. Michael Olise is under contract until 2029. Our aim is for him to stay at Bayern Munich for a long time – and for the question of Real Madrid not to arise at all," said Hainer.

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How long is Michael Olise under contract at Bayern Munich?

Asked whether the German record champions could turn down an offer of €250 million or even €300 million from an interested club, Hainer said: "I’m happy to quote Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who often said when he was chief executive: 'We’re not a selling club, we’re a buying club.'"

Hainer said that philosophy had not changed at Bayern over the years. "You mustn’t always look only at the financial side. You also have to see whether the player is a good fit for us – in terms of his style of play, personality, character traits and what he’s like as a person."

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Hainer reiterated his stance: "Michael feels comfortable here and knows what he has at Bayern Munich."

Olise joined Bayern from Premier League club Crystal Palace for €53 million in the summer of 2024. He quickly became an indispensable regular under coach Vincent Kompany. Last season alone, he recorded 53 goal involvements (22 goals, 31 assists) in 52 competitive matches.

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The Frenchman has also impressed this season. He has twelve goals and seven assists in 15 matches across all competitions.