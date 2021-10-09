Ethiopia vs Bafana Bafana Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Bafana Bafana’s bid to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup comes under a stern challenge when they clash against Ethiopia at Bahir Dar Stadium on Saturday.

It is the quest by South Africa to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since the 2002 South Korea/Japan edition, having participated at the 2010 finals as hosts.

So far, their campaign to qualify for Qatar 2022 appears to be on course as they lead Group G following a 0-0 draw away in Zimbabwe and a 1-0 win over Ghana at home.

They have four points while Ghana and Ethiopia have three each. Zimbabwe anchor the pool with just a point.

A win over Ethiopia will see Hugo Broos’ men consolidate top spot as they would wait to know the margin of their lead when Ghana host Zimbabwe later on.

But losing in Bahir Dar would severely compromise Bafana’s position and that could see them fall to third place if Ghana also win.

Game Ethiopia vs Bafana Bafana Date Saturday, October 9 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC 1/Openview