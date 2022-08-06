Etebo: Nigeria midfielder should want permanent exit from Stoke City - O'Neill

The 26-year-old Super Eagle featured for the Hornets last season but has now returned to his parent club for the new season

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill has confessed midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo is looking for an exit from the club.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international recently returned to the EFL Championship club after a loan spell with Watford. Reports have already indicated the player could leave the Potters this summer.

Speaking about the situation of the player ahead of their fixture against Blackpool on Saturday, O'Neill said as quoted by StokeonTrentLive: "Peter's been away from the club for two and a half years. In that period he's been on three different loans.

"He previously hasn't returned in pre-season, this pre-season he has returned and he played some games for Nigeria at the end of last season.

"He had quite a bad injury last season with Watford so missed quite a portion of the season.

"He's not fit enough to train with the squad yet and I think in his mind he's still looking for a permanent exit from the club.

"It's very difficult for us as a club to rewind two-and-a-half years but he's still our player, he's contracted to the club and we're duty bound to look after him, which is what we're doing."

Last season, Etebo managed nine Premier League appearances for the Hornets before they were relegated to the Championship.

He last made an appearance in a league game on May 15, 2022, playing just nine minutes for Watford against Leicester City in a 5-1 defeat.