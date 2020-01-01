Eswatini 0-5 South Africa: Mthandi and Salgado help Banyana silence Super Falcons

Desiree Ellis' ladies recorded a massive victory to inch closer to the next round of the competition

continued their fine start in the Cosafa Women's Cup with a 5-0 victory over Eswatini on Friday.

Banyana Banyana came into the contest on the back of Tuesday's 2-0 win against Angola thanks to strikes from Lonathemba Mhlongo and Karabo Dhlamini at the Wolfson Stadium.

On Friday, the hosts gained an early lead when Nonhlanhla Mthandi opened the scoring for Desiree Ellis' side after just three minutes.

Banyana maintained their pouring attack against Bongumusa Mdluli's side and Sibulele Holweni doubled the lead seven minutes from the half-time break.

On return from recess, Ellis' team continued from where they left off as Gabriela Salgado extended the lead two minutes after the restart.

On the hour mark, Mthandi bagged her second of the match to increase the tally for South Africa before Salgado struck from a late free-kick to complete the rout.

The win puts South Africa on the brink of a semi-final berth and moves them to the top of the log in Group A, with six points from two ties.

Banyana will now seek to complete their group stage campaign on a high when they face familiar foe Comoros on November 9.

In the other result in Group A, Comoros were held to a 1-1 draw by Angola earlier at the same venue in Nelson Mandela Bay.