Ryan Flamingo made another costly mistake in a PSV shirt on Saturday evening. The defender's glaring first-half error against Fortuna Sittard then drew heavy criticism from Mario Been, who has major doubts about his reliability in the Eindhoven defence.

PSV went into half-time 0-1 down against Fortuna Sittard. Flamingo headed the ball too short back towards his own goal, and Ole Romeny pounced to put the visitors ahead.

Figures from data agency Opta show it was no isolated incident. Since his Eredivisie debut for PSV in the 2024/25 season, no outfield player has made more individual errors directly leading to a goal conceded than the defender: four.

On ESPN, Been pointed to the vulnerability of the Eindhoven back line. “We had already indicated that defending is the Achilles heel of this PSV side. They give away so many opportunities. It is only 0-1, but it could have been many times more if Fortuna had made the right choices more often.”

Been, the former coach of Feyenoord and NEC among others, was then especially critical of Flamingo. “This is of a very poor standard, of course, if you head the ball back like that. His best spell was also in midfield at FC Utrecht.”

For Been, Flamingo is simply not reliable enough to play in central defence. “I do not think he is reliable enough to play in the back line. That is simply the problem with this PSV side, who are not creating anything at all today either. PSV are really struggling with it.”

Ronald Waterreus also feels the uncertainty is taking more and more of a hold on the PSV defence. “It is slowly becoming psychological as well. Also for the players who are out there. We were just talking about Murphy’s Law for a moment.”

Waterreus then continued: “The lads read it everywhere as well, that PSV are not solid at the back. The coach is basically saying as well that reinforcement is still needed in those positions. So those lads are effectively playing with a knife to their throat every time. Then you are going to make mistakes.”