CAF Champions League

Esperance to play next two Champions League home matches behind closed doors

Last updated
Esperance fans attacked the Al Ahly team bus as it made its way into the Stade Olympique de Rades for the Caf match

Caf have asked reigning African Champions Esperance to play their next two home Champions League match inside empty stadium.

This comes as sanctions for their fans' behavior during last season's Champions League final, second leg last November where the supporters attacked the Al Ahly team bus.

The Tunisians went on to win the match 3-0 and managed to overturn the 3-1 defeat they had suffered in the first leg away at Al Ahly.

Caf's sanctions for Esperance to play behind closed doors starts this Friday when they host Zimbabwean champions FC Platinum in their second Group B match in Tunis. 

They will also play in an empty stadium against Orlando Pirates on February 12.

This development comes as good news for FC Platinum and Pirates, who have been spared of the usually intimidating atmosphere created by Esperance fans when they are at home.

The troublesome Esperance fans also got their club on the wrong side of the law last season in the Champions League semi=final, second leg match against Primiero Agosto last season.

They forced a brief stoppage to the match due to lack of visibility following smoke resulting from the use of flares. 

