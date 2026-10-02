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Czechia v England - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD2Getty Images Sport
Jochen Tittmar
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"Especially at Bayern": England legend fuels speculation over Liverpool talent's move to Bayern Munich

Bundesliga
Transfers
Bayern Munich
Liverpool
R. Ngumoha

Bayern Munich are said to have put out feelers for Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool and, in doing so, caused annoyance. A Reds legend nevertheless gives Bayern a chance.

Former England striker Emile Heskey put it down mainly to Bayern Munich's pulling power, as well as the successful development of other English players in Germany.

"There will always be a certain temptation when clubs like Arsenal come calling, and especially with Bayern," the 48-year-old told the portal Rekatochklart. "At Bayern, you can really only be successful."

For Heskey, the path taken by Harry Kane and Michael Olise, who moved from Crystal Palace to die bay at Bayern, offers a blueprint for the 18-year-old left winger. He also pointed to brothers Jude and Jobe Bellingham, who made their breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund.

Rio Ngumoha Liverpool 2025-26 new kitGetty Images

Has Rio Ngumoha already played for England's national team?

Ngumoha made 19 league appearances for the Reds last season and scored twice. This season, the winger is still waiting for his first goal, but England head coach Thomas Tuchel handed him his first call-up shortly before the World Cup and kept him in the squad for the current internationals, where he recently made his second appearance against the Czech Republic.

Even so, Heskey still believes Ngumoha has room to improve: "He is a fantastic dribbler, but now he really needs to focus on his efficiency in the final third - on goals, assists and his contribution to the team."

As things stand, the former professional does not expect him to leave Anfield Road in the short term, including in the upcoming winter transfer window. Ngumoha remains under contract with the Premier League club until 2028.

"He will want to establish himself at Liverpool first before moving on," Heskey believes, while also thinking that there will be "temptations" for the youngster.

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