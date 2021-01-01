ES Setif vs Orlando Pirates: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The two former Caf Champions League winners will meet in Ghana's capital city, Accra, with three points at stake

ES Setif are scheduled to play host to Orlando Pirates in their opening Caf Confederation Cup Group A match on Wednesday.



The match will take place at Ohene Djan Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana, as Setif are unable to host Pirates in their home country, Algeria, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Setif go into the match wounded after US Biskra ended their eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions when they defeated coach Nabil Kouki's side 1-0 in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1 game on March 5.

Kouki's charges will now face off with an in-form Pirates side, after the Buccaneers claimed their third win in a row when they thrashed Chippa United 3-0 in a PSL match over the weekend.

Coach Josef Zinnbauer will be looking to ensure that the Soweto giants start their Group A campaign with a victory and also extend their unbeaten run to nine competitive games.

Game ES Setif v Orlando Pirates Date Wednesday, March 10 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup official Facebook page N/A

Squads & Team News

Setif have confirmed that goalkeeper Said Daas, defenders Houari Ferhani, Youcef Laouafi and the striker Yasser Berbache will all be missing due to injury.



Kouki will be hoping that their top scorer Mohamed Amoura continues his good form as the attacking midfielder has netted six goals in the Ligue Professionnelle 1, which sees Setif placed at the top of the log.

At the back, Setif have defenders Ibrahim Bekakchi, Abdelhak Debbari and Abdelkrim Nemdil, who have played an important role in ensuring that the Black Eagles have the best defensive record (six goals conceded in 14 games) in Ligue Professionnelle 1.

Meanwhile, Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa and midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu are both expected to miss the match due to injury, while injured attackers Thembinkosi Lorch and Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele are also doubtful.

Zinnbauer will look to in-form Namibia international Deon Hotto, who has netted three goals in his last six competitive matches, including one against Chippa and the versatile attacker will be keen to score and inspire Bucs to a win in Accra.

Ghana's finest goalkeeper Richard Ofori will also be eager to impress on his return to his home country, with the Pirates shot-stopper having kept two successive clean sheets in the PSL.

Match Preview

Setif are undefeated in their last eight matches as the hosts in the Confederation Cup, having recorded three draws and five victories.

The Black Eagles were held to a 0-0 draw by Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in their last game as the home side on February 21.

On the other hand, Pirates are undefeated in their last two away matches in the Confederation Cup, having registered two successive wins.

The Buccaneers thrashed Botswana champions Jwaneng Galaxy 3-0 in their last away game in Africa's secondary club tournament on February 14.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Setif and Pirates.