Ertugral wanted Sivasspor to sign Khune but Kaizer Chiefs wanted too much money

The Turk revealed in an exclusive interview with Goal that he tried to help the keeper realise his dream of playing in Europe but he was too expensive

Former coach Muhsin Ertugral still believes Itumeleng Khune is one of the best goalkeepers on the African continent even after 13 seasons as a professional.

Khune has struggled with injuries in recent months but Ertugral, who handed Khune his professional debut in 2007, feels the 32-year-old is still 's best.

The Turkish admitted some may doubt Khune's ability as a goalkeeper, but Amsterdam and shot-stopper Onana is the only African goalkeeper currently playing regularly in Europe.

"You need to give also due respect where it's necessary to give. Go to the whole of Africa - you only have Onana, the Cameroonian, who is playing regularly at Ajax Amsterdam. So what do you think?" asked Ertugral in an exclusive interview with Goal.

"Itu is one of the best, and I have been asked many times in countries where I have been... Itu, Itu, Itu?"

Ertugral further revealed that he once wanted to help both Khune and Siphiwe Tshabalala move to , but he said the goalkeeper was too expensive since Chiefs wanted a lot of money for the 32-year-old star.

"There was a time when I was trying to bring Itu to Sivaspor which is a big club in Turkish football. Now, they are actually leading the log (second on the log) but at the time he was expensive to get. Chiefs wanted too much money. The same as Shabba; there was a time I wanted to bring both to Turkey."

The former mentor also spoke of the importance of Khune to both Amakhosi and South African football as a whole, saying it's not only about the goalkeeper's performance on the field but what he offers to the team off the field of play.

While Khune featured just twice for the Soweto giants this season, Ertugral feels Chiefs and the entire country needs the player back as soon as possible.

Without undermining the goalkeepers that are currently doing duty in Khune's absence, Ertugral believes the Ventersdorp's player is still head and shoulders above the rest across the country.

"Itu is not only special in the team; you don't only need performance on the field but the dynamism in the team. How important he is for Chiefs and for South African football," he added.

"I have not spoken to him a while but I wish he comes back as quickly as possible. South Africa needs him as quick as possible. Obviously, not to misjudge anybody else but Itu is at a very high level."

Khune has been declared fit for Sunday's Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final against and it will be up to Ernst Middendorp decide if he wants to field him ahead of both Bruce Bvuma and Brylon Petersen, Daniel Akpeyi out injured.