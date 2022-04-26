Ertugral: Ex-Orlando Pirates coach explains why he's back in South Africa amid Kaizer Chiefs link

Former Orlando Pirates head coach Muhsin Ertugral has responded to rumours of him returning to Kaizer Chiefs.



The Turkish tactician has had two spells as the Amakhosi head coach and the position is currently vacant following Stuart Baxter's departure last week.



Ertugral won the 2007 Telkom Knockout trophy and 2008 MTN8 title in his second spell with Chiefs between 2007 and 2009.



However, the nomadic coach, who is currently unattached to a club, has made it clear that he is not interested in taking charge of Amakhosi.



“Obviously, everybody talks about, ‘are you gonna go take that job?’” Ertuğral told iDiski Times.



“I’m not interested. I must clarify that over and over again. I am not interested to take any job at the moment. The World Cup is coming, there are other opportunities now at the moment, national teams have asked.



"I have been with the Turkish national team, Turkish Premier League teams were there, I had still my former club from the Emirates asking, it’s not about not getting possibilities."



Ertugral left his post as technical adviser of the Turkish national team last year and he is currently in Cape Town where he has owned property for years.



Having coached ABC Motsepe League (Western Cape) side Santos and Ajax Cape Town during the two clubs' time in the PSL, Ertugral explained that he is currently recharging his batteries in the Mother City.



“I mean I’ve been coaching on three continents, only big clubs mostly, I did of course coach smaller clubs in South Africa," the 62-year-old, who had a stint with Chiefs' arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in 2016, added.



“But in the end, it’s just been now two-and-a-half years with the Turkish side and I’ve just been tired and you need to recharge your batteries.”