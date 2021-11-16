Ertugral: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach breaks silence on Golden Arrows links

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates head coach Muhsin Ertugral has addressed rumours linking him with Lamontville Golden Arrows.

It was recently reported that the experienced mentor had been put on standby by Arrows to either replace Lehlohonolo Seema as the head coach or join as a technical advisor.

Ertugral, who is currently employed as the Turkish Football Federation (TTF) technical assistant, was in charge of Abafana Bes'thende between 2011 and 2012.

“I came here [to SA] to relax a bit," Erugral told Sowetan on Tuesday.

"Two years with the [Turkish] national team [as technical assistant] was really demanding, so what happened is that I didn’t renew my contract.

"I am in SA to rest a bit but hopefully in January I will return to coaching. At the moment I haven’t spoken to anyone. I am not really in the country to coach."

The nomadic tactician, who has had two stints in charge of Chiefs and Maritzburg United and three spells with the now-defunct Ajax Cape Town, described South Africa as his home.

"My home is here… I have apartments here and all my family is here. So, I am just at home," he continued.

"SA is basically my home. The break will help me to rediscover the hunger again because I am really tired.”

The man who won the 2007 Telkom Knockout Cup with Chiefs said he won’t consider offers from National First Division clubs.

“I would definitely not coach in the NFD [the second tier of SA football]," he added.

"I come from a top-level… the national team. The demands were really high there, so from that you’d like to coach a top tier side.’’

Ertugral's last job in South Africa was at Maritzburg in 2019 and he was dismissed soon after.