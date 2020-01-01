Ertugral believes fresher Billiat will win the league for Kaizer Chiefs

The Zimbabwean attacker has struggled for form mainly due to injuries this season, but his former coach says the player will rise again

Former coach Muhsin Ertugral believes that Khama Billiat will be a key figure in Amakhosi's bid for a first Premier Soccer League ( ) title since 2015 if the season continues.

The 29-year-old has managed 17 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring just once as injuries took a toll on the forward.

Despite his battle for fitness, Billiat's form has invited criticism while log leaders Chiefs race to beat closest challengers to the league title if the season resumes.

More teams

With Chiefs facing a crucial moment in the league race where they are four points ahead of second-placed Sundowns who have played a game less, Ertugral is convinced Billiat will be back to his leggy best and play a central role in Amakhosi's title run.

“Yes, critics will always be there and I don’t know if this has done any justice to him,” Ertugral told The Sunday Mail.

“From what I see, Khama is a player that obviously needs attention and on the field he also needs to be given a free role when going forward. Injuries have played their part on his game. His rhythm and momentum have been disturbed a bit. I think after this period, and if he stays healthy, he will be a major force that can help the team win the league."

Billiat played under Ertugral at Cape Town at the end of the 2012/13 PSL season.

The Turkish feels Billiat was at the height of his career during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns and that is when he should have moved to Europe.

“It was at Ajax where I first came into contact with Billiat. He was very young at that time and we worked on his tactical knowledge of the game," said Ertugral.

“He had pace and skill but needed to be fine-tuned. Luckily, he was very willing to work hard. The boy had a unique skill to unlock defensive lines. He is very versatile, and I still believe he is a great number 10, a type of player who plays between the lines.

Article continues below

“He developed into a strong player at Sundowns, a player who is dedicated and loves to win. The success they had at Sundowns formed his character and hunger. I still believe that was the time Khama should have moved to European leagues to further his career.”

At Sundowns, Billiat won the 2016 Caf title, Caf Super Cup, three PSL crowns, a Nedbank Cup and the Telkom Knockout.

He was also crowned the 2016 PSL Player of the Season.