‘Erratic’ Mane criticised as Liverpool boost Premier League title chances with Arsenal win

By Taiye Taiwo
The 2019 African Footballer of the Year struggled to make an impact as the Reds bagged a crucial away result at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday

Sadio Mane has been criticised for his 'erratic' performance in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Arsenal in a Premier League fixture.

Mane played the entire duration of Wednesday's encounter but neither register a shot on target nor any key pass.

After a goalless first 45 minutes at the Emirates Stadium, goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino boosted Liverpool's chances of catching up with Manchester City at the top of the league table.

They are a point behind Pep Guardiola's men, though they have a superior goal difference as the title race heats up.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's victory on the road has made football enthusiasts hail Jurgen Klopp's men for making the race for the English top-flight crown competitive by putting pressure on City.

Mane was on the receiving end of criticism after his 'no show' display in Wednesday's trial.

Some fans suggested that the Senegal international who has scored 12 league goals this season, has lost his control and finishing touch.