Erratic Kwinika: Kaizer Chiefs' Zwane opens up on defender's substitution in narrow Casric Stars win

Zitha Kwinika's substitution against Casric Stars was because of an injury and due to costly mistake he had made, according to coach Arthur Zwane.

Kwinika's mistake was punished by Casric Stars

The defender was replaced by Solomons

Zwane comments on the issue

WHAT HAPPENED: Kwinika was again at fault as Chiefs laboured past Division one outfit on Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

Dillan Solomons took his position at right-back and helped the Glamour Boys join the likes of Orlando Pirates and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the last eight of South Africa's premier cup competition.

Zwane now suggests he did not want to risk the defender who was 'a little bit uncomfortable' in the game.

WHAT HE SAID: "It was a tactical change, we still had Solly and apart from that, he looked a little bit uncomfortable, he was limping a little bit so we thought maybe he will be fine," Zwane told the media.

"But obviously, he wasn't okay and after that mistake, I don’t think he was going to be able to cope in terms of if it was an injury, so we had to make sure that we come up with a plan and we had to make that tactical change."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kwinika was dropped at the end of January owing to costly mistakes and that gave Siyabonga Ngezana a chance.

Backpagepix.

His recent undoing might see the defender - who has played 25 matches for Amakhosi this season - struggle to get more game time in the remainder of the season.

Chiefs are desperate to end an eight-year trophy and return to continental football next season, meaning mistakes should be minimal.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see whether Kwinika will play a part in the club's Premier Soccer League game against Maritzburg United on Saturday.