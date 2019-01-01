Ernst Middendorp: Why it is important for Kaizer Chiefs to win Nedbank Cup

The experienced manager has admitted that he is under pressure to win the Ke Yona Cup

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is keen to end the team's trophy drought this weekend.

Amakhosi will meet National FIrst Division (NFD) TS Galaxy in a highly anticipated Nedbank Cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

“I have a contract here. Don’t approach me with the ‘ifs’. If you want to write something about ‘ifs’ and what’s the options in case of ‘ifs’ then go ahead and do it, but please don’t expect an answer from me on that,” Middendorp told the media.

Amakhosi are under pressure to lift the Ke Yona trophy as they are on the verge of finishing four seasons with no gold medal.

“We have a very clear mandate to win this cup and that is what we are focusing on. Whatever you are asking, in case of ‘if’…I am not going into it looking at options. That is something I will not answer,” he added.

“If somebody is a real supporter right now, we need all of you. It has to be a united force, supporting the team every minute to disperse the cloud hanging over Naturena for not winning anything in the past four years,” urged the coach.

The Soweto giants had a disappoiting 2018/19 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign which saw them finish ninth.

“The second competitive title in after the league is the Nedbank Cup and we are targeting it,” he continued

The German tactician, who won the Absa Cup and SAA Supa 8 with Chiefs, has given a clean bill of health.

“When you play a derby against or a cup final there are no issues and no injuries…no kicks, no flu, nothing. The entire squad is fine,” he updated.

“That is not my style. I don’t talk about the opponents, but I have observed and seen them,” he concluded.