Ernst Middendorp: Wasteful Kaizer Chiefs missing Lebogang Manyama
Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is banking on attacker Lebogang Manyama’s return from injury as the German mentor looks to solve their scoring problem.
The Amakhosi boss has hinted that the former Cape Town City captain could be back against Free State Stars in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match next weekend.
“Lebogang Manyama is one of the most qualified players in terms of decision making, passing and finishing,” said Middendorp to the media.
The South Africa international is currently nursing an injury and he will not be ready for Amakhosi's clash with Stars' provincial rivals Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.
“It’s absolutely very disappointing that we still have to wait. But we’ll have to wait because of the muscle issue and he’ll be out for the weekend,” he added.
“Probably, against Free State (Stars) is when he’ll come back and get some minutes,” concluded Middendorp.
Despite their dominance against Golden Arrows in their last league match on Tuesday night, Middendorp was left to lament their poor decisions in the final third.
Amakhosi have three PSL matches remaining against Celtic and Stars before facing Chippa United.
They also have a chance to win the Nedbank Cup as they will meet TS Galaxy in the final on May 18 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.