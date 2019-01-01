Ernst Middendorp: Wasteful Kaizer Chiefs missing Lebogang Manyama

The Amakhosi mentor is confident that the former Ajax Cape Town midfielder will solve their scoring problem

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is banking on attacker Lebogang Manyama’s return from injury as the German mentor looks to solve their scoring problem.

The Amakhosi boss has hinted that the former captain could be back against in the Premier Soccer League ( ) match next weekend.

“Lebogang Manyama is one of the most qualified players in terms of decision making, passing and finishing,” said Middendorp to the media.

The international is currently nursing an injury and he will not be ready for Amakhosi's clash with Stars' provincial rivals Bloemfontein on Saturday.

“It’s absolutely very disappointing that we still have to wait. But we’ll have to wait because of the muscle issue and he’ll be out for the weekend,” he added.

“Probably, against Free State (Stars) is when he’ll come back and get some minutes,” concluded Middendorp.

Despite their dominance against in their last league match on Tuesday night, Middendorp was left to lament their poor decisions in the final third.

Amakhosi have three PSL matches remaining against Celtic and Stars before facing .

They also have a chance to win the Nedbank Cup as they will meet TS Galaxy in the final on May 18 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.