Ernst Middendorp laments fixture schedule following Kaizer Chiefs' Caf Confederation Cup elimination

The Amakhosi mentor has given an explanation regarding why his side bowed out of the Caf Confederation Cup this past weekend

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has lamented the tight fixture schedule that his side faced after they were bundled out of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Amakhosi bowed out of the competition after losing to Zambian outfit Zesco United on Saturday.

This came only days after they overcame AmaZulu in a tough domestic league game.

Nonetheless, Chiefs’ German mentor reveals that their preparations were less than ideal for both clashes.

“In the first [Confederation Cup] game in Ndola, three games before we had an intensive game against the league leaders here [Bidvest Wits]. We did well at Wits and won that game,” Middendorp was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“And for the return leg, three days before we had to play another intensive game in Durban [against AmaZulu]. The performance there may not have been the same but … the weather made it heavy and created a field where you had to work hard,” he added.

Chiefs players looked fatigued as they took to the field at FNB Stadium, and Middendorp suggests that if South African teams are to be successful on the continent, they need to be given ample time to prepare for such games.

“In both cases, if you take the players… for example [Pule] Ekstein against Wits and AmaZulu he made 2 300m intensive sprints. Today I estimate 900m,” he said.

“It’s not excuses but I am mentioning the facts which will help clear why certain players are making mistakes they [didn’t] in the previous match,” Middendorp continued.

“If we want our teams to be successful in continental football we need to give them at least a week to have preparation time so they can be fresh and ready,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chiefs’ focus now shifts back on to domestic competition as they begin their the Nedbank Cup campaign against Tornado FC on Sunday.