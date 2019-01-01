Ernst Middendorp: Kaizer Chiefs ready to sign Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet

The well-travelled trainer insisted that the Soweto giants will not run around like headless chickens in this window period

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp says the club is ready to sign Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet during the current January 2019 transfer window.

This comes after Wits head coach Gavin Hunt disclosed that Amakhosi were keen to snap up the South Africa international at some point.



Middendorp has since indicated that Chiefs would be interested in Keet should the Clever Boys decide to offload the experienced shot-stopper.



"I heard Gavin Hunt was throwing Darren Keet on the market. If he wants to release him we can definitely take him," Middendorp told the media.

The 29-year-old is one of the top keepers in the country having won three major trophies with Wits since rejoining the club from Belgian First Division A side KV Kortrijk in 2016.



However, Middendorp went on to insist that he is happy with his goalkeeping options with the club's first choice keeper Itumeleng Khune out nursing a long-term injury.

Article continues below

Virgil Vries has been featuring regularly for Amakhosi in the absence of Khune, while the club's academy product Bruce Bvuma has been serving as back-up.



"We have quality keepers even in the development. We not planning to sign anyone, besides if there's any available," Middendorp added.

The former Free State Stars and Maritzburg United head coach made it clear that he is happy with his goalkeeping department.

"Why should we run around like headless chickens in this window period, we have good quality," he concluded.



Khune, who is also Chiefs' club captain, is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.