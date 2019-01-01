Ernst Middendorp: Kaizer Chiefs have to dominate and beat Tornado in Nedbank Cup

The accomplished trainer, who won the Absa Cup and SAA Cup with Amakhosi, is hoping to end the team's trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp says they have to dominate their Nedbank Cup clash with Tornado FC on Sunday.

The Soweto giants will lock horns with the ABC Motsepe League side in the round of 32 encounter scheduled to be played at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

The German tactician is keen to ensure that Chiefs, who are the most decorated club in the history of the Nedbank Cup with 13 titles, avoid an upset.

“There is always that expectation when a Premiership team plays a team from the lower ranks… I think we will have to dominate and, of course, score the goals," Middendorp told the media.

“[A game like this] is something to provide a certain mindset. It is not new. It is thus important to prepare properly. We don’t take it lightly,” he continued.

“In preparation for this game, we are happy to have our first full week of preparation this year. The players had some recovery time – both active and passive. At the moment it is our obligation not to be half-hearted and to do what is possible with our squad," he added.

Middendorp revealed that they have seen Tornado in action and will make sure that his side overcomes the former Eastern Cape champions.

“We have seen Tornado. And we take the game [seriously] in terms of analysing it in every aspect [so we will] be well prepared and, of course, in the end, to make it with our own ideas, and to set up to be successful in the end," he concluded.

Tornado were thumped 4-0 by Chiefs' Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates in the 2015 Nedbank Cup round of 32.