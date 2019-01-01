Ernst Middendorp: Kaizer Chiefs can reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stages

The Amakhosi mentor revealed that Katsande will make his return against Zega Mambo

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he can lead Amakhosi to the Caf Confederation Cup group stages as he draws inspiration from previous successes.

The Soweto giants will be away to Zesco United of Zambia in the Confederation Cup play-off round first-leg match on Sunday.

“I have faced Asante Kotoko in the Champions League qualification,” Middendorp said.

Middendorp coached Ghanaian giants Kotoko between 1999 and 2002, before taking charge of their rivals Hearts of Oak in 2004 and he stated that Amakhosi players are driven to do well in the continental competition.

“I have played in the continent with Hearts of Oak from Accra. I took them to the group stage (of the Confederation Cup),” he reflected.

“I think players with the right attitude, good behaviour and willingness to do things right makes me confident that absolutely I have the right group of players to go to the group stage with,” added the German mentor.

On the other hand, the coach revealed that midfielder Willard Katsande could be available for the clash after missing their midweek Premier Soccer League (PSL) match against Bidvest Wits through injury which he sustained against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Article continues below

“We should not rush and panic against Zesco. It will be a hectic game too, there’s no doubt about it. We have to keep calm and be cool,” continued the coach.

“We have to do the right stuff, recover in a proper way and then start this game with two or three fresh players,” he said.

“(Willard) Katsande will definitely be in (starting line-up). Dax (Andriamirado Andrianarimanana) can be an option. (Siphelele) Ntshangase is waiting,” he concluded.