Ernst Middendorp explains Lebogang Manyama’s new role at Kaizer Chiefs

The Amakhosi boss says Manyama will play in an attacking role once he regains his confidence

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has praised midfielder Lebogang Manyama’s attitude as he explained his reasons for playing him in the middle of the park instead of using him as an attacker.

The German mentor said he wants the former Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Year to regain his confidence.

“I am playing Manyama in the heart of the park because I want him to get back to his best and look after himself,” Middendorp told Isolezwe.

Having joined the Soweto giants at the beginning of the current season, Manyama is yet to regain the form he is known for, but with regular game time, Middendorp could revive his confidence.

“Everybody knows he came at Chiefs at the beginning of the season and he was involved in a car accident and he couldn’t train,” he explained.

Manyama partnered with his former Ajax Cape Town teammate in George Maluleka against SuperSport United in their 1-0 win last week to mark Middendorp’s return.

Moreover, the former Cape Town City skipper got the nod against Elgeco Plus in the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday night where they cruised to a 3-0 win.

Article continues below

“The car accident and his late arrival at Chiefs meant he is not fit to play for 90 minutes as yet,” said Middendorp.

“We will definitely push him to play more forward but I think he did well against the clubs we have faced and he exploited the spaces very well,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Soweto giants are away this weekend to face the Madagascan club in their first-round second-leg clash on Saturday.