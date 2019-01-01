Ernst Middendorp and Muhsin Ertugral have high demands, says Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lebogang Manyama

The Amakhosi playmaker reflected on his frustrated spell with Konyaspor in Europe

Kaizer Chiefs forward Lebogang Manyama says he is enjoying working with German tactician Ernst Middendorp at the Soweto giants.

The Alexandra-born attacker indicated that Middendorp is similar to his former coach Muhsin Ertugral, who worked with him at Mpumalanga Black Aces.

“They are very much similar in a way. What is important is that they want the team to play. They want us to believe in ourselves,” Manyama said to the media.

“We have seen what we can do if we believe in ourselves. A coach is a coach, he screams and has lots of demands. It’s the passion they have,” he added.

The former Cape Town City captain stated that Middendorp has high demands just like Turkish coach Ertugral, who has coached Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

“Personally they are both nice people who have high demands which pushes you as a player. What has made it easy for me to adapt to his ways is that I have worked with someone who is a lot like him,” he explained.

Amakhosi are coming off a 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match on Saturday and they are now set to face Bidvest Wits in a league game on Wednesday, before taking on Zambia's Zesco United in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off off round first-leg match this weekend.

“If you want to swim with the big fishes, you have to go out there and compete,” Manyama continued.

“First and foremost I would like to take the team where it belongs because we haven’t won a trophy in a while,” he declared.

Moreover, the Bafana Bafana international also touched on his disappointing stint in Turkey with Konyaspor where he struggled for game time, before joining Chiefs ahead of the current season.

“Even though I am coming from a tough year, I didn’t take what happened to heart because those kinds of things happen in life. Growing up isn’t easy. You have to take it and learn, see where you can improve as an individual,” he concluded.