Ernst Middendorp admits that Kaizer Chiefs players are not at their best

The Amakhosi mentor has revealed the struggles that his side have faced in recent games

coach Ernst Middendorp has addressed the lack of changes in the Soweto giant’s line-up despite their recent woeful performances.

Chiefs are currently five games without a win as they most recently suffered defeat to Bloemfontein .

This has led many to question Middendorp’s selection.

However, the German has explained that he does not have the luxury of depth due to a number of injuries and a lack of fully fit players at his disposal.

“What changes guys? Reeve (Frosler) is cramping at 75 minutes, we’ve seen it on Tuesday. I couldn’t bring him on today, he comes from a 10-month absence,” Middendorp was quoted as saying by IOL.

“If I used Dax (Adrianarimanana) for the full 90 minutes, there’d be an issue. He didn’t play and started playing in the quarter-final against ,” he added.

With a lack of depth apparent and several players not up to the standards expected from them at Naturena, Chiefs have already begun a clean-out at the club with the recent departures of Hendrick Ekstein, Gustavo Paez and Khotso Malope.

“We are moving into it, to find the players that are in the right direction and performance level. A lot of players (that are coming from injuries) are not at their best at the moment,” he said.

“Against certain teams, we don’t have full concentration, I agree it’s not okay. It’s not good and we have to work on it and correct it,” he explained.

Furthermore, Chiefs now have two games remaining in the campaign, and with a top-eight finish in jeopardy, Middendorp has called for complete focus as they look to bounce back.

“We have to concentrate (in the next two matches),” Middendorp stated.

“We need the points so that we can consolidate our position and be in the top-eight at the end of the season. And we want to prepare ourselves for the cup,” he expressed.