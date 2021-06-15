Eriksen’s collapse reminds Esin and Eguavoen of Okwaraji

The former internationals have recollected how their ex-teammate passed away after seeing the Denmark international suffer a heart attack on Saturday

Former Nigeria internationals Etim Esin and Austin Eguavoen have revealed Christian Eriksen’s collapse reminded them of how Samuel Okwaraji died.

The Inter Milan midfielder suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland during Saturday’s Euro 2020 encounter, but he was revived soon after.

Okwaraji suffered a similar problem when he slumped on the pitch during Nigeria’s World Cup qualifier against Angola in Lagos in 1989.

Esin has relived the experience and believes if good medical facilities had been in place, his former teammate would have survived like Eriksen.

“When I was watching the match and saw Eriksen collapse, the first thing that came to my mind was Okwaraji. I was with him on the field when it happened and I imagined what was going through the minds of his [Eriksen's] teammates,” Esin told Punch.

“If Eriksen had slumped in Nigeria or any other third world country, he may not have survived because we don’t have good medical facilities and paramedics here.

“The incident also reminded me of English footballer Fabrice Muamba; these guys survived it because they live in developed countries.

"That is why we should also upgrade our medical personnel and personnel in this country.

“It’s a big lesson to our league organisers to ensure that our medical facilities are top-notch.”

Eguavoen also recollected his own experience regarding Okwaraji’s collapse and revealed he saught divine intervention for Eriksen’s survival.

“When Eriksen went down, it brought back Okwaraji’s memories in 1989 because I was close to him when he slumped," he added.

“Maybe Okwaraji would have survived if there were good medical facilities, I really can’t say. I honestly don’t know what to say because it was a sad moment.

“I was only praying for positive news on Saturday and I was glued to my TV set until they were sure he had been stabilised. I went on my knees and thanked God because I felt really bad when it happened.

“The only advice I have is that every football federation has to learn from this incident.

"Every league in the world, whether small or big, must try to upgrade in terms of medical facilities because anything like this could happen anytime.”