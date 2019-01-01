Eriksen situation is hurting him and Spurs - Pochettino

Neither the playmaker nor his team-mates are being helped by the uncertainty surrounding his future with Tottenham, according to the manager

manager Mauricio Pochettino has said Christian Eriksen’s on-going uncertainty is detrimental to the player and the club and hopes everyone involved can make “the best decision” regarding his future.

Eriksen’s future has been in doubt since the end of last season, as he enters the final year of his contract with Spurs while rejecting extension offers from the club.

Reports have suggested Eriksen is interested in a move to , but the giants have not made a move for the international. And while a transfer to had been rumoured, that is impossible in the short term after the close of the English transfer window.

While the European window does remain open until September 2, it is unknown whether any other club will make a bid for Eriksen, or if he will play out the final year of his contract and be eligible to sign a pre-contract with a new team in January.

And Pochettino has conceded the situation lingering on is a detriment to both Eriksen and his team-mates, as all parties expected a resolution by this point.

“It’s not the best situation for him [Eriksen] and for everyone,” Pochettino said. “It is not what I think the club or the player expected [it] to be.

“You cannot put a finger on the problem. You try to minimalise the problem, try to treat the situation. This is an important player who needs to help the team with his performances.

“I am always open to help the club and to help the decision of [chairman] Daniel [Levy]. I know really well that decisions like this are not easy, but I always try to be in the position to take the best benefit for the club. And for the player, too. The most important thing is to try to take the best decision for both sides.”

Eriksen was left out of Pochettino’s XI for Spurs’ Premier League opener against , but helped his side to a comeback in that match as a second-half substitute.

The playmaker then returned to the lineup from the start against , which saw Spurs come away with a valuable road point against the reigning Premier League champions.

Tottenham will try to make it two wins from three Premier League games when they face Newcastle on Sunday.