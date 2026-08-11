Erik ten Hag's way of working at FC Twente is raising eyebrows, as De Telegraaf's Kick-off podcast reveals. The technical director is said to be unusually ever-present.

“This is very unusual, the way Ten Hag manages everything,” begins Jeroen Kapteijns. “He is involved in everything. He is there at the pre-match meeting, at the debrief, in the dressing room before the match, in the dressing room after the match. And he is there at virtually every training session.”

Mike Verweij believes coach John van den Brom can ‘simply’ step in if he does not like Ten Hag's presence. “That is something you are simply involved in as a coach. Then you can say: ‘This far and no further’.”

Verweij also points to the 2026 World Cup, where director of top-level football Nigel de Jong was also present at most of national coach Ronald Koeman's meetings. “He was there too at all the training sessions in shorts with his tattoos on show. If Koeman was bothered by that, he should send him away. Apparently he was perfectly happy for him to be there.”

Kapteijns adds: “In Germany this is very common. There, the technical director is involved in everything. After the match, the technical director is also the first to give a press conference. What is more, he is often there on the bench as well. That is a bit how Ten Hag is approaching it.”

Still, he has his doubts. “He is closer to the squad than average. That is not a problem in itself, but I do wonder how it will go if results dip for a few more matches. How long will this way of working continue to go well then?” Kapteijns wonders.

Last week, Daan Rots was also asked about Ten Hag's role on the football podcast Versuz. “Of course we do see him from time to time,” said the Twente forward. “Erik has an enormous amount of experience and is a very good coach. He has so much experience on the pitch that he also wants to pass a bit of that on to us. That is not strange at all.”