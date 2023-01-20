Erik ten Hag 'should park the bus' against Arsenal - Hit The Target Podcast powered by Hollywoodbets

Manchester United need to employ a defensive approach to avoid being embarrassed by Arsenal, according to the Hit The Target Podcast.

The Hit The Target Podcast consider the Gunners favourites

The Red Devils are the only PL team to beat Arsenal this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and United at the Emirates Stadium, the Hit The Target Podcast, hosted by Jesse Nagel of Hollywoodbets with Chadley Nagel and Desh Parthab as guests, said the Red Devils have no chance in the match.

They pointed to Arsenal’s great run of form plus Casemiro’s absence as the key reasons why the Gunners will win comfortably.

United are the only team to beat Arsenal this season, having won 3-1 in September, but since then the Gunners went on an incredible run that leaves them five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Even though Erik ten Hag’s men are also unbeaten in 10 games, the Hit The Target Podcast agreed that they face a difficult time at the Emirates, especially without Casemiro, who is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards.

They do not see how Ten Hag’s men will cope without the Brazilian midfielder, whom they consider United's most important player, hence the need for a more defensive approach.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? “There are so many goals from [Arsenal] in every department from attacking to defensive midfielders and even defenders,” said Jesse. “Every phase of the team is capable of finding the back of the net. I don’t think United will be able to cope with that sort of intensity.”

“He [Ten Hag] should park the bus. If he plays on the counterattack, that is them, but I don’t think they will score more than one.”

“If anything, I think it will be like damage control. The reverse fixture went their way but it did not look like a 3-1. Arsenal had their chances and a number of decisions went [United’s] way being the home team.”

“I think Arsenal, being the home team, some decisions could go their way and I’m seeing a heavy win for Arsenal even 3-1 and return the favour.”

Jesse weighed in: “Man United were coming into the game with the swagger but lost their most important player in Casemiro and lose him against one of the players of the season [Martin Odegaard] I’m saying 3-0. The game will be done in 30 minutes where Manchester United have no way of coming back.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are looking to return to winning ways after coming close to making it 10 straight victories in all competitions before Crystal Palace equalised in injury time to draw 1-1 on Wednesday.

They, however, face a daunting task against Mikel Arteta’s men who have won 10 while drawing two of their last 12 games since their defeat at Old Trafford. Arsenal are also well rested since Sunday’s North London victory.

WHAT’S MORE? The podcast feels home advantage will greatly aid Arsenal’s course on Sunday.

“Arsenal have made Emirates Stadium a fortress this season,” they added. “Manchester United have had a good run at the moment.”

“Casemiro was playing with Sunday in mind, he didn’t come closely up to people up until the 80th minute when he got the yellow card. So, its going to be Martin Odegaard against nobody in midfield.”

WHAT’S NEXT? The Gunners can get extend their advantage over United to 11 points if they win Sunday’s encounter.