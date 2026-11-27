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The Citizens' head coach has laid down a significant marker for his squad as they prepare to begin their Confederation Cup Group B campaign. The South African side faces a monumental task in their opening fixture, travelling to North Africa to take on Moroccan powerhouse AS FAR.

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Tinkler eyes knockout stage

Durban City are preparing for a challenging CAF Confederation Cup group-stage campaign, with Eric Tinkler setting his sights on a strong points haul to boost their chances of progressing. The Citizens' coach believes nine or 10 points could be enough to see them through, but he is already focused on securing a positive result against Moroccan side AS FAR.

“For CAF, I haven’t really given it too much thought beyond focusing on whether we can go there and get a positive result against them [AS FAR],” Tinkler explained, as per FARPost.

Defensive resilience

“When I say positive, we go there to try and win, but at the same time, if we can come away with an important point, that helps. In our home games, we need to collect maximum points. So, yeah, I think nine or 10 points, somewhere around there [will be enough],” the head coach added. The Citizens have enjoyed a perfect record at home during the preliminary rounds of the competition.

“If you do that [win home games], you stand a chance [of advancing to the knockout stages]. Home games are important, and then you try to steal one away from home,” Tinkler noted when discussing his strategy.

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Navigating a difficult Group B

“It won’t be easy, because especially Al Ahly Tripoli—that’s a difficult game, extremely difficult. Winning in Morocco is very difficult. [Mamelodi] Sundowns never won there [in Morocco], so that’s going to be very, very difficult. And then Azam FC in Tanzania is also not an easy trip. So home games are key, and then we ask: can we steal some points when we’re away?” Tinkler concluded.

Kick-off in Rabat is scheduled for 9 PM, where Durban City will look to defy the odds and prove they belong among Africa's elite. If they can execute Tinkler's plan and secure a result against AS FAR, it would represent a massive step toward their ten-point goal. The encounter serves as a true litmus test for the club's continental ambitions this season.