Eric Tinkler on the difficulty of replacing Orlando Pirates duo Siphesihle Ndlovu and Fortune Makaringe

The experienced trainer is happy with the Team of Choice's new signings as they prepare for the 2019/20 campaign

coach Eric Tinkler admits finding replacements to fill the void left by his two midfielders in Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu will be a challenge for his technical team.

The Team of Choice parted ways with the duo, who recently joined , but the former Bafana Bafana midfielder has revealed he is looking for replacements.

“We have two gaps left open and that is why we have players that we are looking to bring in. It will not be easy to close the gaps left by the two players and it will not be easy to find their replacements that are similar to Ndlovu and Makaringe,” Tinkler told Isolezwe.

“I know I will not find a player like Ndlovu, who holds the midfield but we have to try and find someone that can play similar to him. I am pleased with what I have seen so far,” he added.

In addition, Maritzburg have been linked with Bloemfontein striker Ndumiso Mabena, but it is reported they are battling against for his signature.

“We have scouted some players at the . We need two or three players then we can have a complete squad,” continued the manager.

Maritzburg have already signed Phumlani Ntshangase, Judas Moseamedi and Kwanda Mngonyama.

Article continues below

“These are the players we always wanted to sign. I know most of them. Judas did well for us last season after joining us from Cape Town City on loan,” added Tinkler.

“He is the one that we always wanted and I am happy we managed to sign him. On Phumlani, he is still young and he can play in many different positions, he can play in the middle of the park, on the wing as well as at the back,” he noted.

“Kwanda played here before while on loan from . He loves Maritzburg and he is pleased to come back. I am also happy to have these three players,” he concluded.