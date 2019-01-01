Eric Tinkler: Maritzburg United midfielder Fortune Makaringe set to join Orlando Pirates

The Swallows academy product, who helped the Team of Choice to last season's Nedbank Cup final, has reportedly secured a move to the Soweto giants

Maritzburg United head coach Eric Tinkler has disclosed that one of his key players is set to join Orlando Pirates at the end of the current season.

Midfield maestro Fortune Makaringe, who has been linked with several Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs this season, will officially depart the Team of Choice for the Buccaneers in July 2019.

Tinkler explained that the international was keen to impress against Pirates, who faced Maritzburg in a PSL match in midweek.

“No player wants to lose a game. He pushed the team against Pirates,” Tinkler was quoted as saying by Isolezwe .

Makaringe, who turns 26 next month, played the entire match as the Team of Choice's relegation fears worsened after losing 1-0 defeat to the Buccaneers at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

“He wanted to show them that he is coming over there next season. He didn’t have a bad game against Pirates, but it could have been better," he added.

Makaringe has been a consistent performer for the KwaZulu-Natal side despite their struggles in the top flight league this season.

The former Moroka Swallows player was also linked with a possible move to Pirates' arch-rivals during the course this season.

He has made 27 appearances across all competitions this season and netted three goals in the process.