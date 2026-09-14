Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has confirmed that the Champions League title is the Catalan club's target this season, warning that Real Madrid will be a fierce competitor for Barça this year.

Speaking to Spanish radio station "Cadena SER", Garcia reflected on his time at Barcelona: "In Flick's first year, I didn't play much, but he always instilled a lot of confidence in me. On the day I scored a goal against Benfica in the Champions League, everything changed".

His versatility surprised even him. "I never imagined that I would play in all these positions. Flick showed me it was possible, and it came true".

Asked whether he would push to play up front, he admitted he'd like to try it one day: "Moving from centre-back to full-back is very similar. On the other hand, playing in midfield is more complicated, as you see the pitch from behind. The most important thing is commitment and desire, and the will to help the team".

Being named among Barcelona's captains this season means a great deal to him. "This is a great honour, I have been in the youth ranks since I was young. Leadership is natural for me, I try to help my teammates. Being chosen as a captain of the team is a great honour".

The players pick the captains by writing their preferred names on scraps of paper, he explained, adding: "Joking is not allowed because Carles Naval will read them, but if anyone had the right to joke, it would be Szczesny".

On the season's objectives, Garcia was clear: "The Champions League is everyone's target, we were just one step away from qualifying in the past two years. We have a very complete squad with strong competition, which is important in my opinion. But let's not forget that the league title must also be a target".

Flick has raised the bar, he admitted. "We have changed some things related to our internal processes, and how we work in the gym. The quality of the training sessions is amazing. If we continue this approach, we are on the right track".

Playing right-back behind young star Lamine Yamal comes with a simple brief. "When Lamine Yamal is with you, give him the ball, try not to interfere, and create a two-against-one situation so that he can take on the opponent".

Real Madrid loom large, too. "Real Madrid will be one of our strongest competitors this season, they possess great attacking threat, playing against them is always exciting, but with Mourinho at the head of the team, it becomes even more exciting".

Garcia is wearing a protective mask after breaking his nose for the second time within a year, and he confirmed he'll have to wear it for two months. "I've got used to it, but I prefer to play without it".

He remains close to some of his former teammates. Garcia revealed he'd spoken today with Ferran Torres, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain and is still a friend, confirming: "We are eagerly looking forward to the match in Paris, and we are preparing for the competition".

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain meet in the Champions League on 20 October in the French capital.

Asked who deserves the Ballon d'Or, he declared that "all the Barcelona players should go up to the podium".

He added: "Lamine Yamal is the most deserving of the win", before criticising the absence of Pedri and Raphinha: "it is unreasonable that they are not there".

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums