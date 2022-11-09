Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus has made it known that he felt disrespected when Mamelodi Sundowns offered him to another club.

Erasmus lost his place and jersey number

Ex-Bafana striker was offered to an unnamed club

Pirates and Chiefs will renew rivalry on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? It became clear that the experienced player's future with Masandawana was uncertain after his jersey number was issued to new signing Marcelo Allende prior to the start of the current season. Erasmus was then linked with several clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs, who were believed to be shopping for new strikers during the last South African winter transfer window, but he ended up rejoining Pirates.

The Port Elizabeth-born star has now disclosed that he was offered to an unnamed club by Masandawana and that Amakhosi never showed an interest in his services.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: "It wasn't a tough decision to rejoin Pirates. I was disappointed how things ended at Sundowns," Erasmus said on SAFM.

"It was a bit disrespectful. They tried to move me somewhere I didn't want to go. I wasn't even given reasons why I wasn't playing.

"I'm not going to say where they wanted to loan me. But I didn't want to go there. As far as Chiefs is concerned there was never any interest from them.

"It was just talk on social media but there was no offer. I even called John [Comitis of Cape Town City] to find out if they had approached Downs, he said No."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Returning to Pirates after being released by Sundowns in the final week of the transfer window has proved to be a good decision by Erasmus.

The former SuperSport United player has quickly become a regular at the Houghton-based giants having left Masandawana due to lack of game time.

It has also taken him less than three months to win a trophy with the Buccaneers having helped the team clinch last weekend's MTN8 title.

Erasmus, who is coach Jose Riveiro's first choice striker at Pirates, has netted twice and provided two assists for Bucs this term.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR ERASMUS? The diminutive player and his Pirates teammates will face Chiefs in a Carling Black Label Cup semi-final encounter at 2013 Afcon final venue FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The winner between the two Soweto heavyweights will face either Sundowns or AmaZulu FC in the final of the one-day tournament at the same venue.