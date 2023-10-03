Kermit Erasmus has offered a helping hand to his young teammate Relebohile Mofokeng as Orlando Pirates look forward to the MTN8 final.

Mofokeng missed a penalty last week

Pirates bombed out of Caf Champions League

They will play in the MTN8 final this Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED: Almost a week ago, Pirates suffered their biggest setback so far this season as they were dumped out of the Caf Champions League by Jwaneng Galaxy, who advanced to the group stages at the expense of the Buccaneers.

But that is now water under the bridge for Pirates, who shift their focus on the MTN8 final against Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend. The Premier Soccer League cleared both Pirates and Downs' schedules this week to afford ample time to prepare for the tie at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, where Bucs are the defending champion.

Going back to last week, Pirates lost 5-4 on penalties, and youngster Mofokeng missed his spot-kick. However, veteran striker and senior player at Pirates, Erasmus has suggested that the teenager could be the shining for Pirates this weekend.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Well it was for him to know that it won’t be his last penalty he misses, it’s not going to be the last time he’s in a critical moment where he can help us win or lose the game," Erasmus told members of the media.

“It’s about being brave and keep doing things you are capable of and putting yourself in those positions. Just being brave enough to execute it to the best of your ability you know. It is unfortunate but it’s good it comes early in his career so that he knows how to deal with it, he has his own way of dealing with setbacks.

"So hopefully it can motivate him and push him to even want more, achieve more and be brave enough to continue doing things, wanting to take penalties, wanting to be in goal-scoring situations. Who knows… he could be our saviour this weekend," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates will looking to win a third trophy under head coach Jose Riveiro, who guided the Soweto giants to the MTN8 title and Nedbank Cup last season.

Pirates are far behind in the PSL where they trial leaders Sundowns by a massive 17 points. While the league may be a mountain to climb for Bucs, they also have the Carling Black Label Cup to play for later this year.

WHAT'S NEXT: Riveiro has most of his key players available for this game and he will have to surf through the squad to figure out how he lines up against Sundowns.

The two sides have already met this season in the league where Downs chiseled out a 1-0 win at the Orlando Stadium. Star striker Zakhele Lepasa and influential playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi were kept quiet. Riveiro will need to find a different way to outplay Sundowns.