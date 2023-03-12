Erasmus substitution: Orlando Pirates' Riveiro sheds light striker's injury worry against Venda

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has confirmed Kermit Erasmus' substitution in the win against Venda was a forced one.

Erasmus was on the scoresheet early on

Was replaced at the half-time break

Riveiro explains reason behind sub

WHAT HAPPENED: The attacker had a good first half and scored the match's only goal in that period, but did not return after the break. The change did not positively impact Riveiro's side, who conceded just four minutes after the break courtesy of Edmore Chirambadare.

Thembinkosi Lorch saved the Sea Robbers from a potentially embarrassing upset when he scored the winner in extra time to ensure the Soweto heavyweights advanced.

Riveiro went on to reveal why he had to make a change after the first half.

WHAT HE SAID: Kermit had a problem early in the first half, he tried to manage during the first 45 minutes but it was too much," Riveiro told the media.

"So we did not want to make it worse and take any risks with him and that is why we substituted [him]."

WATCH: Here is Erasmus' goal after 24 minutes following a good delivery from Deon Hotto.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, Erasmus has played 15 matches across all competitions. The 32-year-old has scored three goals and assisted as many.

His injury is a concern for Riveiro, who would want all his players fit as he aims at winning two trophies and securing Caf Champions League qualification.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro will now prepare Pirates for SuperSport United for their Premier Soccer League match next weekend.