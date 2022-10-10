Erasmus: Orlando Pirates signing described as ‘desperation’ by Maluleke

Former PSL top goal-scorer Ishmael Maluleke says Orlando Pirates and Kermit Erasmus were desperate, leading to both parties entering into a deal.

Striker signed on PSL transfer deadline day

Was frozen out by Sundowns leading to his departure

Expectations high on him to end Pirates' attacking struggles

WHAT HAPPENED? Erasmus was a PSL deadline day signing for Pirates as he returned to the club he left in 2016. After falling off the pecking order at Sundowns, with his shirt number being handed to new signing Marcelo Allende, Erasmus left the Brazilians. Maluleke feels desperation was behind the forward’s move with Erasmus needing more game time while Pirates needed to end their impotence upfront.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It was a desperation signing for both parties but one that should benefit both,” said Maluleke as per KickOff. “He was eager to come and play because he wasn’t getting enough minutes at Sundowns though the money was good. So, the best option for him was to go back to where he enjoyed his football before. Pirates are struggling in terms of finding goals so Kermit will help somehow.

“So, having him back at Pirates will inspire him even more. Both parties will benefit from this deal and all that needs to happen is for Kermit to be given the role of scoring goals. Kermit can be deadly if given the chance and so needs to be given that opportunity. I believe he is much hungrier to score now and show that he still has it in him to score goals.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates signed Erasmus needing to end their problems upfront. They are yet to find a prolific goal-scorer as another new signing Bienvenu Eva Nga has been struggling for goals while Evidence Makgopa is yet to make his debut due to injury. Erasmus has just made two appearances for Pirates and is yet to score a goal.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR ERASMUS? The Buccaneers host AmaZulu on Friday and Erasmus hopes to be back after missing their last game against Richards Bay. If selected to play he would be pushing to score his first goal on his return to the Buccaneers.