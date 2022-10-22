Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes Orlando Pirates' first goal should not have been allowed since the ball had gone out.

Sundowns are out of MTN8 after aggregate defeat

Pirates into first major final since 2020

Either Kaizer Chiefs or AmaZulu await them in the final

WHAT HAPPENED: The Buccaneers defied the odds to put three goals, without reply, past Masandawana in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday to advance 3-0 on aggregate.

Kermit Erasmus scored against his former team with Monnapule Saleng securing a brace to eliminate the defending champions.

However, Mngqithi was not happy with the first goal, insisting the ball ran out of the field of play before Saleng brought it back in, eventually teeing up Erasmus for the opening goal.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think we played the way we wanted to play, it was very unfortunate to concede the goal we conceded very early in the match, which I believe very strongly was outside of the goal line when Saleng [crossed]," Mngqithi said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"Once Pirates scored that early in the match, then the game favoured them. Because they’re a team that thrives on transitions and counter-attacks but we must also take a bit of the blame, we lost too many balls very cheaply, knowing the strength of the opposition on transition – you can’t afford to risk possession like that.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates are now into a major final for the first time since 2020 when they defeated Bloemfontein Celtic to win, coincidentally, the same trophy.

The huge win will also give the team much-needed confidence ahead of Premier Soccer League assignments.

For Sundowns, their hope of successfully defending the title is over and they will now focus on Nedbank Cup, PSL, and Caf Champions League duties.

WHAT NEXT: Masandawana will play Maritzburg United on Tuesday in the PSL game while Pirates will have to wait until Saturday to play rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby.