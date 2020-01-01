Erasmus nears return to full fitness, Mkhize still struggling with injury for Cape Town City

The ex-Orlando Pirates attacker last featured for the Citizens in January but Riekerink is confident he will be back on the pitch in the near future

coach Jan Olde Riekerink has confirmed striker Kermit Erasmus is closing in on a return to the pitch as he continues to recover from what he described as a "difficult injury".

The international tore his hamstring in City's 1-1 draw with in January, and at the time, he was ruled out for up to three months.

Riekerink expects the speedy marksman to return in the near future to play a part in the remaining matches of the season.

More teams

"Kermit is close [to returning to action]. He had a difficult injury. So, we have to see it week by week and day by day if and when he can join the rest of the squad at training. Hopefully, it will be very soon," Riekerink told the media.

Riekerink also revealed club captain Thamsanqa Mkhize is still out injured and admitted the Citizens missed him against Bloemfontein .

"We also missed Thami, it's also a bad injury," added Riekerink.

Article continues below

The Dutch mentor welcomed back Abbubaker Mobara following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The former utility player had not kicked a ball in almost six months - with his last appearance coming in September 2019.

Mobara came on as a second-half substitute for Christopher Davids, and Riekerink was pleased with his contribution on the day.

"He [Mobara] give us options on the right-hand side as Craig Martin is suspended for the next game with his fourth yellow card," he concluded