Erasmus: Mosimane comments on Mamelodi Sundowns' interest in Cape Town City striker

The 29-year-old has been one of the dangermen for the Citizens this season with 10 goals in 20 games across all competitions thus far

coach Pitso Mosimane has refused to be drawn into whether or not he is after striker Kermit Erasmus.

While Mosimane admits that the former marksman is good enough to play for any team in the league, he feels going after him or any of the players the Brazilians are reported to be after needs timing.

"Kermit is always a good football player," Mosimane said as quoted by IOL.

More teams

"This thing needs timing. Sometimes you want a player at this time and he decides that he doesn’t want to come - and probably was not ready. Maybe we found somebody the same as him or better.

"It's always about timing when it comes to transfers. Sometimes when you need this player, and he's available, and you sign then good. Sometimes, you need this player and he is not available," added Mosimane.

"Next season, you don’t need him. Or that season you need him more. Do you know what I am saying? Football is a game of moments. Players must also understand that sometimes, you might be needed and six months down the line, you’ve lost your chance," he continued.

The Tshwane giants have already secured several signings for next season, including George Maluleka and Grant Magerman but Mosimane confirmed he still wants to add more players but made it clear that Sundowns are after quality.

Article continues below

"We are going for more quality, but it won’t be easy. But as the president has said, the expectations are high. He wants us to be in the Club World Cup. So, the resources have to be there. So, it’s not about the local league but the . We need to have a team for that," Mosimane said.

Erasmus has been linked with a possible move to Sundowns alongside Knowledge Musona who is based in with .

This season, Sundowns have had to do without a natural No.9 because of injuries to Mauricio Affonso, while Jeremy Brockie, who is on loan to , is set to leave the club at the end of the season.