Erasmus: Mokwena reveals Mamelodi Sundowns striker's unhappiness amid Royal AM transfer interest

The reigning PSL Coach of the Season explained that the experienced player wants a bigger role in the team

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena has confirmed that Kermit Erasmus is disgruntled at the Chloorkop-based giants.





The former Bafana Bafana international's future with the PSL champions was thrust into uncertainty after his jersey number 11 was given to new signing Marcelo Allende last week.





Mokwena has now divulged that Erasmus is unhappy at Sundowns due to lack of game time with the 32-year-old yet to make the matchday squad this season.





“I think the club will make an announcement in due course with regards to that," Mokwena told Marawa Sports Worldwide.





“Kermit wants more game time, he’s not happy to have not played. But Kermit is such a great human being — him and George Maluleka [who has joined AmaZulu].





“George was such a great human being and player that sometimes when he was not playing it would hurt me. Because you want good human being to be happy.





“Kermit has got a role to play in the team, but he wants a bigger role, and it’s difficult to keep a player who feels he can make bigger and better contributions elsewhere.





“But the club will make a statement soon.”





Meanwhile, Royal AM head coach Khabo Zondo has made it known that the club will jump at the opportunity to sign Erasmus.





"I would be lying if I said that I know something regarding Royal AM and Erasmus, but everyone knows that he is one of the best strikers in the country," Zondo to the media after Royal's clash against Orlando Pirates on Sunday.





"Royal AM will not fold its hands knowing that Erasmus is on the market and has the money to buy him, so what will happen will happen naturally."





AmaZulu, SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates have also been linked with the lethal marksman.