Erasmus: Mokwena addresses rumours tipping ex-Orlando Pirates striker to leave Mamelodi Sundowns

The 35-year-old tactician did indicated that the club will soon make announcements regarding the former Bafana Bafana star

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus has been tipped to leave the Tshwane giants in the current transfer window.





The 32-year-old's future at the Tshwane giants was thrust into uncertainty after his jersey number 11 was given to new signing Marcelo Allende.





However, Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena could not confirm or deny whether Erasmus will be leaving the reigning PSL champions having joined the club in 2018 from Cape Town City.





"I am the wrong person to ask. The club will give you the information on that," Mokwena told the media.





"The club has not said anything and therefore everybody who is here and registered for Sundowns is here.





"A lot of numbers have changed, but we have not asked that question before."





The accomplished tactician stated that Rushine De Reuck and Teboho Mokoena are now wearing different numbers, but that doesn't mean they are leaving the club.





"Rushine (De Reuck) is wearing a different number. Tebza is wearing a different number," he continued.





"The club will make that communication. There is still some time. The club will make announcements in due course."





Erasmus' contract with Sundowns will expire in June 2023, but the club has an option to extend it to June 2024.