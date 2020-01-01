Erasmus: Mamelodi Sundowns sign Cape Town City striker
Comments()
BackpagePix
Former Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus has joined the Mamelodi Sundowns from Cape Town City.
This after City announced that they had reached an agreement with Sundowns over the sale of the speedy striker.
Surprisingly, City confirmed the news on their social media platforms but later deleted it, and thus, raising a few eyebrows on whether or not the deal is 100 per cent done.
"Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns have reached an agreement over the transfer of Kermit Erasmus," read the club's tweet before it was deleted.
"A hero in the City shirt, we wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his career!"
More to follow...