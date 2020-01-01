Erasmus leads Bafana Bafana's attack as Tau starts on the bench against Namibia

The Cape Town City marksman has a chance to prove that he's always deserved to be in the national team squad

Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki has announced his starting line-up for the match against Namibia.

The match is taking place at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg and it is one of two matches Bafana will play during this international break.

Ntseki handed debuts to three players he called up to the squad in Siyethemba Sithebe, Thibang Phethe and Thabo Nodada.

At the back, Ntseki opted to start with Ronwen Williams ahead of Ricardo Goss.

The SuperSport United goalkeeper has also been handed the captain's armband in the absence of Thulani Hlatshwayo who was not considered for selection this afternoon alongside Darren Keet, Themba Zwane and Andile Jali.

Also not included in the matchday squad is attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama who is nursing a lower back strain, the association confirmed.

Now, Ntseki has opted to change his usual defence altogether with Phete and Mosa Lebusa playing as centre-back partners while Reeve Frosler and Innocent Maela complete the back four on the right and left-hand side respectively.

Newly-signed midfielder Mothobi Mvala has cracked the nod and he starts alongside Sithebe and Nodada in the middle of the park.

-based winger Keagan Dolly has been deployed on the left-hand side of the midfield to provide support to lone striker Kermit Erasmus.

Luther Singh has also been given an opportunity to show the country what he can offer Bafana Bafana after being overlooked many times in the past.

Ntseki's bench is as strong as the starting line-up with the likes of S'fiso Hlanti, Teboho Mokoena, Lyle Foster and Percy Tau available to come on.

The exclusion of Tau and Foster isn't surprising at all because the duo only arrived in the country on Tuesday morning.

They have had three training sessions with their teammates but Tau is expected to get a run to add to his international caps for Bafana Bafana.

Bafana Bafana starting XI: Ronwen Williams(GK/C), Reeve Frosler, Innocent Maela, Thibang Phete, Mosa Lebusa, Mothobi Mvala, Siyethemba Sithebe, Thabo Nodada, Keagan Dolly, Luther Singh, Kermit Erasmus.

Substitutes: Ricardo Goss (GK), S’fiso Hlanti, Motjeka Madisha, Abubaker Mobara, Teboho Mokoena, Gladwin Shitolo, Thabiso Kutumela, Lyle Foster, Percy Tau.