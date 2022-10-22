Erasmus haunts Mamelodi Sundowns as Orlando Pirates book MTN8 final spot ahead of Soweto Derby clash

Orlando Pirates claimed a comprehesive 3-0 win over 10-man Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday's MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash.

Erasmus opened the scoring before Saleng grabbed a brace

Pirates won the semi-final tie 3-0 aggregate

The Buccaneers will now take on Chiefs next Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Kermit Erasmus and Monnapule Saleng (brace) earned Bucs the win over the defending champions at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The deadlock was broken by Erasmus as the veteran marksman silenced Masandawana fans inside the 2010 World Cup venue just eight minutes into the game with Saleng providing the assist.

Saleng, who was a constant threat to the Masandawana defence, then grabbed two second-half goals to seal Pirates' impressive victory and he was named Man of the Match.

Sundowns were reduced to 10 players in stoppage time after Aubrey Modiba was shown a straight red card for deliberately hitting the troublesome Saleng with the ball. Pirates reached the final after winning the tie 3-0 on aggregate with the first-leg clash having ended in a 0-0 draw in Orlando three weeks ago.

ALL EYES ON: Erasmus and the Gqeberha-born striker rose to the occasion against his former employers. The 32-year-old scored the opening goal as he displayed his predatory instincts and great positioning when he broke the deadlock.

Erasmus has come back to haunt Sundowns who released him just before the last PSL transfer window closed with the former Bafana Bafana international not guaranteed game time at the Tshwane giants.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win sees Pirates progress to their first major cup final since 2020 when they defeated Bloemfontein Celtic to clinch the MTN8 trophy and it remains the Buccaneers' last title triumph.

While Sundowns' hopes of successfully retaining the MTN8 trophy faded away and the Tshwane giants will now look to retain the PSL championship and Nedbank Cup having won a domestic treble last season.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SUNDOWNS AND PIRATES? Masandawana are scheduled to take on a struggling Maritzburg United side in a PSL match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday.

While the Buccaneers will renew their rivalry with Kaizer Chiefs when the two Soweto giants collide in a league encounter at FNB Stadium on Saturday.