Erasmus didn't want Cape Town City to lose Benni McCarthy to Bafana Bafana

The former Orlando Pirates striker wouldn’t want McCarthy to be anywhere else apart from the Citizens

international Kermit Erasmus is glad Benni McCarthy did not get the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

McCarthy was heavily linked with the position following the resignation of Stuart Baxter, but Molefi Ntseki was recently appointed Bafana head coach.

Erasmus has revealed he enjoys working with McCarthy at and he wouldn’t want to lose him at club level.

More teams

“Most definitely. Benni is a huge part of my life and part of the reason I joined Cape Town City," Erasmus told Daily Sun.

"He is someone I idolised as a footballer and as a person. He has helped me a lot so far in my stint with City."

The 29-year-old player has regained his form under McCarthy at the Citizens which has seen him receive a call-up to the national team.

"He’s been motivating me, encouraging and challenging me also. To have him as a coach, I don’t think any other player wouldn’t want that," he continued.

“For me to have him as a coach on a daily basis is something I cherish and appreciate every day."

Erasmus is pleased to be back with the Bafana squad after being omitted from the team which participated in the 2019 (Afcon) finals in .

Article continues below

“I always look to improve and get better. I’m getting old. I’m no young kid anymore. With time you mature and see things differently," he added.

Bafana were scheduled to face Zambia on Saturday in an international friendly match, but the game has been called off due to the 'prevailing security situation in South Africa.'

Ntseki was set to start his reign, but the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has decided to call off the match. Safa is looking for an alternative nation to face on the weekend.