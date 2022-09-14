Erasmus: Did Mamelodi Sundowns striker slam coach Mokwena in cryptic response?

The 32-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the current season and he is yet to make the matchday squad

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus seems to have hit back at his coach Rhulani Mokwena in a social media post.





Mokwena recently stated that the club would support and help Erasmus and Gift Motupa who have both found game time hard to come by at the PSL champions this season.





"As long as they (Erasmus and Gift Motupa) are still part of the team, we will do the best we can to support and help them," Mokwena told the media after their game against Golden Arrows last weekend.





Erasmus has fallen out of favour at the Chloorkop-based giants and he has seen his jersey number 11 being awarded to newcomer Marcelo Allende.





The experienced marksman has now taken to his official Twitter page and written, "support doesn’t always come in the form of money."





Erasmus, who is yet to make a single appearance for Masandawana this season, has used social media to respond to a coach in the past.





In 2015, then-Bafana Bafana head coach Shakes Mashaba suggested that Erasmus had snubbed a national team call-up.





The former Orlando Pirates player then took to social media and wrote, "I'm not a backup player."





Mashaba later admitted that he felt insulted by Erasmus' comment, but Safa officials did not call the Port Elizabeth-born player to order.

Erasmus made his return to the national team in 2017 under interim coach Owen Da Gama.