Erasmus: Benni McCarthy has been harsh on us at Cape Town City

The Citizens have gone three consecutive games without winning, and are aiming to pick themselves up against Golden Arrows

Kermit Erasmus believes 's costly mistakes have forced coach Benni McCarthy to become tough on his players.

McCarthy’s side are enduring a poor run of form with just one victory, three draws and a defeat in five league matches to leave them 10th on the log.

They host on Sunday as they seek to breathe life into their difficult campaign.

Erasmus, the club's top scorer with three goals in five starts, feels errors have cost them points, and has led to McCarthy taking a tougher stance with his players.

“Obviously, the coach has been harsh on us and trying to get us not to commit the same mistakes. It’s been happening far too often and at this level you get punished when those errors happen‚” said Erasmus, as per The Sowetan.

“But it’s football – football is about making mistakes and rectifying them," he added. "We are working on them now and hoping we can rectify them at the weekend.”

In three of the four matches they have failed to win, City have surrendered leads to , , and SuperSport United in their last outing.

“The intensity in training has been good from our last game," the Bafana Bafana striker concluded. "We are trying to fix our small errors."

The 29-year-old's form has earned him a national team recall under new coach Molefi Ntseki.