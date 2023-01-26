'Erasmus a top dog, but Saleng and Ndlondlo had wrong development' - former Kaizer Chiefs star Khanye

Junior Khanye lauded Kermit Erasmus, but he believes the Orlando Pirates star's teammates Monnapule Saleng and Ndabayithethwa lack proper development.

Khanye discussed Ndlondlo and Saleng's development

The retired winger rates Erasmus highly

Pirates are set to face Marumo Gallants

WHAT HAPPENED: Erasmus was on song for Bucs against Stellies on Sunday as the Soweto giants won 4-1 in a Premier Soccer League clash.

It was the attacker's first league goal since joining the Sea Robbers from Mamelodi Sundowns a couple of months ago.

Khanye, who played for Kaizer Chiefs and South Africa during his active days, also explained why he believes that Saleng and Ndlondlo lack proper development.

WHAT HE SAID: "[On Sunday] it was the first time I saw Pirates playing in pockets but did you see how much of a star Kermit was? Boy, keep it up. He is a star, he is my star. He is s top dog," Khanye said as quoted by iDiski Times.

“Saleng made a very good decision with that ball. All those boys are talented but they have had the wrong development.

“I mean Ndlondlo and Saleng, there are a lot of players. A lot of these players have natural talent but they jump too quickly into the national junior levels," he continued.

“A talented player needs proper development. These players should be at another level. Just look at Saleng’s decision making, you can see he is talented but his development was wrong.

“Yes, he did well, I think he created three chances, and if he made the right decisions the score should have been seven.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is Erasmus' second stint at Pirates; his first was between 2013 to 2016.

He played a vital role in helping the Sea Robbers win the 2013/14 Nedbank Cup. This season, he has already won the MTN8 with the Buccanneers who are chasing a Caf Champions League spot.

While Saleng and Ndlondlo lifted their maiden trophy last year when the team clinched the MTN8 title.

WHAT NEXT: The attacker is expected to be part of the team that will play Marumo Gallants on Saturday in another PSL fixture.