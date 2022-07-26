Equal pay for Banyana Banyana & Bafana Bafana, SA government & Safa promise

The national teams will be on equal financial footing after a pledge by the government and ruling body

South Africa’s female footballers doing national duty will now be paid equally to their male counterparts.

The South African government and football governing body Safa have agreed to this practice following similar agreements in the US, England, Norway, Brazil and Sierra Leone.

This follows Banyana Banyana’s maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Morocco last Saturday as well as other achievements in recent years.

“On the African continent, Sierra Leone became the first African country to pay women and men the same, after an agreement between the government and the Sierra Leone football [association],” Safa president Danny Jordaan was quoted as saying by KickOff.

“Brazil now is paying men and women equal. Norway has followed that route, England has gone that route and it's time South Africa follows that route.”

In recent years, Banyana have been overshadowing Bafana in international assignments.

While the men have been struggling to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations and Fifa World Cup, the women have been making it to the their corresponding tournament finals.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa also explained why they want to achieve equal pay for both men and women footballers.

“What Dr Jordan is talking about the pay parity is a process which we’ll finish in all the processes in ensuring that women are paid equally,” said Mthethwa as per iDiksi Times.

“It is going to be a law in this country, Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana will be paid equally because we are making that happen as the government.

“It’s not only Banyana Banyana but all the women’s team, we are supporting them as government and we’ve said that to Safa, when we give Safa money they must put money aside for women.

“We have been doing it in cricket, we have been doing that in rugby. We are not coming now, we are claiming this victory because we worked for it as a government.”

Already, Banyana players and technical staff are set to enjoy some rich pickings from their Wafcon success after they were promised R9.2 million from Safa and R5.8 million to share.